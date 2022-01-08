Iraqi security forces shoot a suicide bomber in northern Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces neutralized a suicide bomber during a security operation in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a statement by Baghdad's Operations Command said on Saturday.

According to the statement, a joint force from the sixth Infantry division's 59th brigade and the Commandos of Baghdad Operations Command raided an ISIS hideout in northern Baghdad in response to intelligence information.

"The Joint force managed to kill a terrorist and defuse an explosive vest he wore," the statement added, "the operation is still underway."