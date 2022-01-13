Iraqi security forces seize the launchpad that launched the rockets on the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces seized the rocket launchpad from which the rockets that targeted the vicinity of the US embassy were launched earlier today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that three rockets were launched from the Karrara area in Baghdad, and were intercepted by the US C-RAM defense system.

In addition, The security media cell confirmed Shafaq News agency's reports regarding a woman and a child who were injured in the attack.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted the vicinity of the US embassy in the Green Zone, Baghdad.