Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security forces seize the launchpad that launched the rockets on the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-13T18:09:39+0000
Iraqi security forces seize the launchpad that launched the rockets on the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces seized the rocket launchpad from which the rockets that targeted the vicinity of the US embassy were launched earlier today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that three rockets were launched from the Karrara area in Baghdad, and were intercepted by the US C-RAM defense system.

In addition, The security media cell confirmed Shafaq News agency's reports regarding a woman and a child who were injured in the attack.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted the vicinity of the US embassy in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

related

Senior official reveals the circumstances of Sunday's rocket attack on the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-19 20:49:03
Senior official reveals the circumstances of Sunday's rocket attack on the Green Zone

A new attack on the green zone

Date: 2020-08-27 21:18:45
A new attack on the green zone

Security alert in Baghdad's Green Zone amid public discontent of removing al-Muhandis's pictures from al-Fardous square 

Date: 2021-12-25 06:33:01
Security alert in Baghdad's Green Zone amid public discontent of removing al-Muhandis's pictures from al-Fardous square 

Heavy security deployment in the Green Zone as demonstrators trickle

Date: 2021-10-19 11:05:41
Heavy security deployment in the Green Zone as demonstrators trickle

Protesters against the results of the election move towards the Green Zone

Date: 2021-10-23 20:36:12
Protesters against the results of the election move towards the Green Zone

A Katyusha rocket targets the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-16 15:01:00
A Katyusha rocket targets the Green Zone

The U.S. Embassy is deeply disturbed by civilians get killed during Baghdad’s protests, A brief

Date: 2021-05-26 14:07:03
The U.S. Embassy is deeply disturbed by civilians get killed during Baghdad’s protests, A brief

Iraqi Security forces tighten the grip on ISIS sites in Makhmour

Date: 2021-03-16 13:01:16
Iraqi Security forces tighten the grip on ISIS sites in Makhmour