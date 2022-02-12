Iraqi security forces seize rockets and explosives in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-12T12:05:30+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military intelligence seized rockets and explosives from the remnants of the ISIS terrorist organization in the governorate of al-Anbar, Western Iraq, earlier today, Saturday. The directorate of military intelligence said in a statement that the intelligence unit of the 10th division, in cooperation with the intelligence unit of the 38th brigade's first regiment, located an arms cache in Abu Tayban area, near al-Ramadi. The statement said that a force dispatched to the site found 19 rockets, nine 12mm Mortar shells, and four explosive devices. "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad accompanying the force on duty uncovered the weapons and detonated them under controlled conditions," the statement said. In the same context, a force from the third brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) found 17 Austrian rockets and some projectiles in al-Qaim, west of al-Anbar, a PMF statement said. The statement said that four Mortar shells and C4 explosives were uncovered and destroyed by a PMF force in the western desert in al-Anbar.

related

Journalists doubt the elections' integrity in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-10-10 19:38:35

IED blast kills a borders police officer and his driver

Date: 2021-04-29 12:03:04

Intelligence forces seize five rockets in al-Anbar

Date: 2022-01-26 10:30:47

Security forces raids ISIS sites in al-Anbar and arrests a senior official

Date: 2021-05-30 15:33:01

PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-05 07:27:04

JOC discloses al-Anbar's recent operation's outcomes

Date: 2021-08-15 16:30:07

Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-26 21:08:39

Al-Anbar governor decides to deport 35 families displaced from Jurf al-Sakhr

Date: 2021-06-08 15:50:46