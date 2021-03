Shafaq News / A security source reported that narcotics and liquors had been found in ISIS dens, north of Jalawla district, northeast of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists are engaged in smuggling and drug trafficking operations in remote and border areas in Diyala.

The security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi are combing the areas of the north Jalawla basin, which had been subjected to air strikes and bulldozing to prevent the terrorists from hiding in the orchards.