Iraqi security forces seize ISIS weapons in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-03T12:19:49+0000

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the security forces seized military equipment belonging to ISIS gangs in Nineveh. A source told Shafaq News Agency, "The 76th Brigade of the 16th Division found weapons hidden inside a vehicle of ISIS elements." According to our source, the terrorists intend to move this equipment to the city of Mosul to carry out terrorist operations. The weapons include machine guns, mortars, launchers, explosive devices, and communication devices. In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

Three killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Date: 2021-12-02 20:39:50

the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-10 09:48:49

Nineveh prepares to receive the Pope

Date: 2021-03-05 08:35:41

an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-09 19:34:47

Unknown assailants attack power transmission towers causing a blackout in three governorates

Date: 2021-06-16 14:35:23

Security forces seize a rocket launchpad in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-20 15:13:36

Security forces seize two rockets set to target a Turkish base in Nineveh; source

Date: 2022-01-15 11:39:36

Iraqi forces arrest 25 ISIS elements in Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-01 10:18:13