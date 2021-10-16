Iraqi security forces redeploy in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-16T14:44:56+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi security forces redeployed in the capital, Baghdad. A security source told Shafaq News Agency; The forces deployed in central Baghdad and the entrances to the Green Zone concurrently with announcing the election results this evening. It is noteworthy that initial results showed that the Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an Iraqi election, increasing the number of seats in parliament to 73. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki looked set to have the next largest win among Shi'ite parties.

