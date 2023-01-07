Iraqi security forces raid unauthorized oil refinery in Babel, seize three million barrels of petroleum derivatives

Shafaq News/ A force from Iraq's National Security Agency (NSA) raided an unauthorized oil refinery in the southern governorate of Babel and seized millions of liters in refined derivatives intended for smuggling, an official statement said on Saturday.

The statement said that the force on duty found twenty tankers filled with three million liters of oil products inside the premises, in addition to falsified government stamps and supplies used in smuggling oil derivatives.

In a separate operation, the agency's teams in Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and al-Diwaniyah thwarted an attempt to smuggle 228 thousand liters of oil derivatives in a raid to a yard used as a focal point for smuggling operations.

The security forces seized 11 vehicles and apprehended eight suspects in the raid, the statement said.