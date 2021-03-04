Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security forces protect villages in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-04T08:18:30+0000
Iraqi security forces protect villages in Diyala
Shafaq News / the security forces in Diyala accomplished on Thursday its mission against ISIS on the outskirts of Buhriz sub-district, south of the Governorate.

The agricultural villages in southern Diyala border areas have been targeted intensively in the past 72 hours, which raised concerns of displacement.

The director of Buhriz district, Nizar al-Lahibi told Shafaq News Agency that, in the last 48 hours, the security forces carried out search operations in the agricultural villages of Bazayez Buhriz area, to protect them of any terrorist attacks.

He added that the security forces have deployed checkpoints in al-Kasbah areas, as well as cameras to monitor any terrorist activities.

 It is noteworthy that Buhriz district, 7 km south of Baqubah is considered as a hotspot, it has been a target of continuous attacks.

Buhriz was the largest stronghold of al-Qaeda and ISIS in recent years.

related

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Diyala

Date: 2021-02-19 16:43:38
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Diyala

Iraqi Security forces impose a curfew in a Abu Sida

Date: 2020-11-12 17:08:14
Iraqi Security forces impose a curfew in a Abu Sida

Unknown gunmen assassinate a soldier in Diyala.. and an ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-28 20:08:20
Unknown gunmen assassinate a soldier in Diyala.. and an ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-28 17:26:52
Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Iraqi forces launch a security operation in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-02 07:55:23
Iraqi forces launch a security operation in Diyala

Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Date: 2020-08-03 12:21:56
Covid-19: Diyala in under control

More than 30 persons are arrested in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-19 17:17:36
More than 30 persons are arrested in Diyala

Iraq’ security forces thwarted ISIS infiltration in north of Diyala

Date: 2021-02-13 20:09:09
Iraq’ security forces thwarted ISIS infiltration in north of Diyala