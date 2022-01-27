Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security forces launch parallel operations in al-Abbara, Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-27T10:11:34+0000
Iraqi security forces launch parallel operations in al-Abbara, Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Thursday launched parallel security operations to track and pursue ISIS remnants in the sub-district of al-Abbara, northeast Baqubah, Diyala's capital city.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from Diyala's emergency regiments commenced a security operation in al-Waqf basin, near Baqubah.

Simultaneously, combat formations from Diyala's police department launched a military operation in the villages of Zaghnieh and Kebbeh.

In spite of repeated campaigns and continuous operations, Diyala and nearby territories in Saladin still nest ISIS hideouts and headquarters, which they use as a launchpad for operations that target security forces and civilians.

related

A child killed and a man injured in an armed attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-25 16:27:24
A child killed and a man injured in an armed attack in Diyala

Security forces launch a military operation in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-09-06 09:21:31
Security forces launch a military operation in Diyala and Saladin

Iraqis confront ISIS in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-30 14:43:28
Iraqis confront ISIS in Diyala

ISIS snipers injured two Iraqi Army members

Date: 2021-04-28 21:02:34
ISIS snipers injured two Iraqi Army members

Citizens in Diyala stage protests against frequent terrorist attacks

Date: 2020-11-05 16:29:42
Citizens in Diyala stage protests against frequent terrorist attacks

Veterinary Hospital in Diyala killed more than 4500 chicken for being infected with Avian Influenza

Date: 2021-06-26 10:49:47
Veterinary Hospital in Diyala killed more than 4500 chicken for being infected with Avian Influenza

100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-14 09:23:30
100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

PMF carries out an operation against ISIS in Diyala

Date: 2021-11-17 07:37:33
PMF carries out an operation against ISIS in Diyala