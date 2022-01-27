Iraqi security forces launch parallel operations in al-Abbara, Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Thursday launched parallel security operations to track and pursue ISIS remnants in the sub-district of al-Abbara, northeast Baqubah, Diyala's capital city.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from Diyala's emergency regiments commenced a security operation in al-Waqf basin, near Baqubah.

Simultaneously, combat formations from Diyala's police department launched a military operation in the villages of Zaghnieh and Kebbeh.

In spite of repeated campaigns and continuous operations, Diyala and nearby territories in Saladin still nest ISIS hideouts and headquarters, which they use as a launchpad for operations that target security forces and civilians.