Iraqi security forces kill three terrorists in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Three ISIS members were killed on Thursday in separate operations in Saladin Governorate, while another was arrested in Kirkuk.

Maj. Gen. Yehya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced that a joint force of the Iraqi army air and ground forces killed two ISIS snipers in the Metebije area within the Saladin Operations Command sector.

Rasool added that the security forces had killed an ISIS member and wounded another who tried to shoot down a warplane of the Iraqi army in Saladin province.

Meanwhile, the Federal Police said in a statement that a force from the Fifth Division arrested a wanted according to Article 4 / terrorism in Kirkuk governorate, providing logistical support to the terrorist organization.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."