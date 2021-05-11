Report

Iraqi security forces kill five suicide bombers in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-11T13:45:17+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces raided an ISIS headquarters and killed five suicide bombers in Nineveh today, Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defense said that a force from the 76th Brigade of the Infantry division launched a preemptive operation on a headquarters of the terrorist organization.

The statement of the Ministry said that the headquarters located in Kherbet al-Tayr contains a tunnel in which the terrorists sheltered.

"After our security forces sieged and detonated the tunnel, five terrorists wearing bomb vests attempted to flee. However, they were killed immediately," the statement said.

