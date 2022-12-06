Iraqi security forces kill a suicide bomber in Karbala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Tuesday managed to kill a suicide bomber in an intelligence operation in Karbala, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, announced.

Rasoul said in a statement that a force from Karbala's Operations Command carried out a search campaign in the Bahbahani area in the governorate.

"Our forces managed to kill a terrorist wearing an explosive vest, and injured another. A manhunt to capture him is underway," he concluded.