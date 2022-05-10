Report

Iraqi security forces heavily deploy in Al-Anbar to prevent terrorist attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-10T10:43:58+0000
Iraqi security forces heavily deploy in Al-Anbar to prevent terrorist attacks

Shafaq News/ The security forces have strengthened their presence in Al-Anbar Governorate to prevent terrorists from infiltrating the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

"The security forces heavily deployed on the Iraqi-Syrian borders to enhance security and prevent infiltration attempts, especially due to the recent bad weather conditions." the mayor of Al-Qaim district, Ahmed Al-Mahlawi, told Shafaq News Agency.

He pointed out that "the border strip (with Syria) within the districts of Al-Qaim and Al-Rummana has been heavily secured, and the forces are prepared to prevent any security breach."

"Thermal cameras, security barriers, razor wires, and concrete towers intercept any infiltration into the area." He added.

It is worth noting that ISIS elements take advantage of the bad weather conditions in cities and governorates, especially in desert areas that witness thick dust storms, to launch attacks on security forces.

