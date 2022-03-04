Iraqi security forces find hidden weapons in Diyala and Kirkuk, SMC says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-04T20:50:56+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency on Friday said it seized weapons, ammunition, and rockets from hidden caches in separate security operations in Diyala and Kirkuk. The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force from the Federal Intelligence Agency found 20 mortar shells, five Katyusha rockets, in addition to a large amount of AK-47 machine guns and ammunition, inside a hideout in Haweja district, Kirkuk. In Diyala, the Federal Agency found explosives, ammunition, a 230cm rocket in a security operation in Diyala. The seized arms and supplies were destroyed under controlled conditions by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads, SMC said.

related

CTS arrest 11 terrorists in four governorates

Date: 2022-01-06 16:25:59

Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-20 10:13:27

ISIS snipers target Iraqi forces in Diyala and Kirkuk Governorates

Date: 2021-03-12 10:03:14

Iraqi forces destroy a booby-trapped house between Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-15 19:32:02

45% of Kirkuk's population caught COVID-19, a local official says

Date: 2020-10-21 12:27:32

ISIS attacks the Federal Police in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-09-11 19:04:55

Maintenance teams repair tower No. (79) in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-08-01 18:20:08

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15