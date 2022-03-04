Iraqi security forces find hidden weapons in Diyala and Kirkuk, SMC says
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency on Friday said it seized weapons, ammunition, and rockets from hidden caches in separate security operations in Diyala and Kirkuk.
The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force from the Federal Intelligence Agency found 20 mortar shells, five Katyusha rockets, in addition to a large amount of AK-47 machine guns and ammunition, inside a hideout in Haweja district, Kirkuk.
In Diyala, the Federal Agency found explosives, ammunition, a 230cm rocket in a security operation in Diyala.
The seized arms and supplies were destroyed under controlled conditions by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads, SMC said.