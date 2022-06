Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly shut down an Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) near al-Rusafa prison, downtown Iraq's capital city Baghdad, on Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Security Cordone Force of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior detected and downed a quadcopter flying over the Iraqi Correction Department.

"The UAV was left in custody for forensic investigations," the source said, "it was not loaded with explosives."