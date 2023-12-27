Iraqi security forces dismantle terrorist network in Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Directorate General for Intelligence and Security (DIGS) at the Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday the dismantling of a "dangerous terrorist network" in Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

In a statement, the Agency said that the DIGS detachments conducted successive strikes on terrorist elements, leading to the arrest of a network of four terrorists in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

According to the Agency, the terrorists participated in many operations, including the attack on the Speicher base, detonating and transporting explosive vehicles, and suicide bombers in Baghdad.