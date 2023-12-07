Iraqi security forces dismantle drone in Ramadi

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Thursday intercepted and dismantled a drone in the city of Ramadi, capital of Anbar governorate, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the drone was spotted in the Bu Hazim district of Ramadi.

"Immediately, the area was cordoned off and a team of explosives experts was called to the scene. The experts dismantled the drone and transported it to a safe location," the source added.

The source did not provide any information about the type or purpose of the drone. However, it is possible that it was being used for surveillance or to carry explosives.

Recently, U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria have come under almost daily fire by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of Iraqi Shiite factions that banded together last month to confront U.S. forces in rejection of Washington's support for Israel.

In total, Washington has counted at least similar 78 attacks since October 17 against its forces in Iraq and Syria, 10 days after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. At least 60 U.S. soldiers have suffered traumatic brain injuries and other injuries.