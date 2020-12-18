Iraqi security forces dismantle an explosive device in Baghdad

Shafaq News / the Iraqi security forces on Friday, thwarted attempt to targeting a grocery store sells alcoholic drinks southwest of the capital, Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, that a security force dismantled a homemade explosive device that was planted in front of a grocery in the Sayyidiya area.

Yesterday, Heavy deployment of security and army forces fanned out in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to bolster defenses against possible attacks. A security source informed Shafaq News Agency

The source said, "The Iraqi forces have deployed in the vicinity of New Baghdad (Baghdad Al-Jadidi) and the Karrada, Abu Nawas and Dora areas.

The deployment took place particularly near night clubs and stores which sell alcohol.