Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi security forces dismantle an explosive device in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-18T11:39:34+0000
Iraqi security forces dismantle an explosive device in Baghdad

Shafaq News / the Iraqi security forces on Friday, thwarted attempt to targeting a grocery store sells alcoholic drinks southwest of the capital, Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, that a security force dismantled a homemade explosive device that was planted in front of a grocery in the Sayyidiya area.

Yesterday, Heavy deployment of security and army forces fanned out in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to bolster defenses against possible attacks. A security source informed Shafaq News Agency

The source said, "The Iraqi forces have deployed in the vicinity of New Baghdad (Baghdad Al-Jadidi) and the Karrada, Abu Nawas and Dora areas.

The deployment took place particularly near night clubs and stores which sell alcohol.

related

An explosive device kills a security officer in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-20 17:18:18
An explosive device kills a security officer in Diyala

A Senior Iraqi officer killed by an explosive device

Date: 2020-09-30 12:15:59
A Senior Iraqi officer killed by an explosive device