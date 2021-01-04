Iraqi security forces detain four individuals infiltrating Iraqi territories from Syria

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate arrested on Monday four people attempting to infiltrate the Iraqi territory from the borders with Syria.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the directorate said, "the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the 15th Division, in cooperation with the second regiment of the 71st Infantry Brigade and a detachment of intelligence and counter-terrorism from Rabia sub-district, managed to arrest four individuals, including a Syrian, infiltrating the Iraqi lands from Syria, through the village of Shaalan, Rabia sub-district in Mosul, "indicating, "the detainees are suspected of belonging to the terrorist gangs of ISIS."

"The operation came within its mission to secure the borders and prevent infiltration and smuggling, in coordination with the Intelligence Department of West Nineveh Operations Command," the statement explained.