Iraqi security forces destroy ISIS hideouts and tunnels in Al-Anbar desert

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-17T20:40:15+0000

Shafaq News/Iraq's Security Media Cell announced the destruction of ISIS tunnels and hideouts in the Al-Anbar desert on Friday. In a statement, the Cell said that a joint security force carried out a military operation in two consecutive days in the Al-Anbar desert, searching for ISIS remnants. According to the statement, "the operation resulted in the destruction of hideouts and tunnels that were used by ISIS terrorist gangs to hide their logistical equipment." In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

