Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security forces destroy ISIS headquarters in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-25T15:14:36+0000
Iraqi security forces destroy ISIS headquarters in Saladin

Shafa News/ Iraqi security forces blasted a headquarters of the terrorist organization of ISIS, the Security Media Cell reported on Wednesday.

In a press release issued earlier today, SMC said that the Intelligence agency launched earlier today a sequel of the security operation it started on August 23 in al-Ayth in the governorate of Saladin.

"The operation resulted in destroying dens used by the terrorist organization as a launchpad for its operations, hospital, and operations chamber," SMC explained.

"Security forces found bodies of dead terrorists killed in the previous offensive," it continued, "Operations are still underway to clear the territory from the remnants of the terrorist gangs."

related

Security forces launch a search campaign to pursue a terrorist group in Saladin

Date: 2021-06-30 21:15:07
Security forces launch a search campaign to pursue a terrorist group in Saladin

Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion east of Saladin

Date: 2021-05-02 08:53:14
Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion east of Saladin

Mu'tasim sub-district tightens security measures following ISIS’s recent attacks

Date: 2021-04-20 12:10:54
Mu'tasim sub-district tightens security measures following ISIS’s recent attacks

Baiji explosion's death toll reaches six

Date: 2021-08-11 11:54:26
Baiji explosion's death toll reaches six

Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Date: 2021-01-11 08:30:32
Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Diyala holds security leaders in Saladin accountable for the terrorist attacks targeting it

Date: 2020-08-31 10:18:15
Diyala holds security leaders in Saladin accountable for the terrorist attacks targeting it

A PMF fighter killed in a prank gone wrong in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-18 16:59:15
A PMF fighter killed in a prank gone wrong in Saladin

Two arrested for blackmailing people in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-05 13:39:10
Two arrested for blackmailing people in Saladin