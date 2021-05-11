Report

Iraqi security forces deployed as the total lockdown begins in the country

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-11T21:36:32+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces were deployed today at midnight as the total lockdown begins in the country.

A security source told Shafaq News agency roads and bridges will be completely closed in Baghdad, noting that the lockdown will last for ten days to limit the spread of the COVID-19 during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

According to the Joint Operations Command, journalists and service members are among the segments excluded from the lockdown restrictions. In addition, roads between the Iraqi and Kurdish governorates will be blocked.

The command added that emergency patrols will be deployed in residential neighborhoods to prevent gatherings, pointing out that travel to and from India is prohibited until further notice.

Bakeries, foodstuff stores, and pharmacies will be open until 7 pm local time every day.

