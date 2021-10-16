Iraqi security forces deploy in the governorates, preparing for announcing the results of the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-16T20:51:52+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source at the Sumer Operations Command said today, Saturday, that it had received an alert message to deploy the army in cities of three southern governorates during the announcement of the final results of the elections on Saturday. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sumer Operations Command received a warning from the Central Command in Baghdad to deploy the army in all areas in the governorates of Dhi Qar, Muthanna, and Maysan." In the same context, the Iraqi security forces also redeployed in the capital, Baghdad. A security source told Shafaq News Agency; The forces deployed intensively in central Baghdad and the entrances to the Green Zone concurrently with announcing the election results this evening. Earlier, Wasit Governorate Police Command announced the security and intelligence forces deployed in anticipation of any emergency. The Command said in a statement, "All security and intelligence forces, the army, traffic police are now deployed at the entrances and exits of the Governorate, as well as protecting important buildings and the Electoral Commission office and all citizens." It is noteworthy that initial results showed that the Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an Iraqi election, increasing the number of seats in parliament to 73. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki looked set to have the next largest win among Shi'ite parties.

