Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly defused a homemade bomb set to target a convoy of the US-led Coalition in a southern governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that security forces located and deactivated a roadside bomb planted on the international road between the governorates of Dhi Qar and al-Diwaniyah.

The source said that the bomb is likely aimed to target the Global Coalition supply convoys.