Iraqi security forces arrested five foreign nationals in Basra trying to enter Iraq illegally

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested five foreign nationals attempting to enter the country illegally in Basra, according to a statement by the Intelligence and Investigation Agency at the Ministry of Interior on Friday.

The agency did not provide further details.

Smuggling is a significant problem in Iraq, particularly along its land borders. Iraq shares borders with six neighboring countries: Iran, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. These borders are porous, and numerous smuggling routes transport goods and people.

The Iraqi government has taken several steps to curb smuggling along its land borders, including increasing border patrols and implementing stricter border control measures. However, these efforts have been hampered by corruption and political instability, which have allowed smuggling networks to operate with relative impunity.