Shafaq News/ The Special Forces Commander, Yahya Rasoul Abdullah, the spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said on Sunday that counter-terrorism forces arrested Nine ISIS terrorists in several Iraqi governorates.

Rasoul said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the security forces arrested an ISIS terrorist in Basra, three in Kirkuk, two in Al-Anbar, and three in Mosul.