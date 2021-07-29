Iraqi security forces arrest terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ the security authorities reported, on Thursday, that dozens of men accused of terrorism were arrested in Kirkuk Governorate.

The Joint Operations Command in Kirkuk said in a statement, that six wanted men were arrested according to Article 1/4 of terrorism, and three hideouts were destroyed, in addition to seizing ammunition, equipment, and rockets.

For its part, the Federal Police said in a statement, its forces "carried out a wide operation to pursue the remnants of terrorist gangs in different areas of Kirkuk, which resulted in finding 11 hideouts, and seizing equipment and ammunition."