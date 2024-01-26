Iraqi security forces arrest "fake" doctor in Karbala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested a man on Friday who was posing as a doctor of plastic surgery in the holy city of Karbala, the National Security Service said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested after security forces received a tip that he was holding unlicensed medical seminars in the city.

During questioning, the man admitted that he did not have a medical degree, but had obtained a fake diploma online. He also admitted to holding the seminars, which he said he used to teach people about plastic surgery.

The man has been handed over to the authorities to face charges of fraud and impersonation.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns about the proliferation of fake doctors in Iraq. In recent years, there have been several cases of people being injured or killed by unlicensed medical professionals.

In 2022, a woman died after undergoing a botched nose job by a fake doctor in Baghdad. The doctor was arrested and charged with manslaughter.