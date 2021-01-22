Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Shafaq News / The National Security Agency in Diyala Governorate announced the arrest of ISIS' general administrator of Baghdad axis and three of his assistants.

In a statement today, the agency said that its detachments in Diyala governorate, in coordination with the Saladin Security Directorate, managed to arrest the four terrorists.

The perpetrators confessed that they were assigned to reactivate the sleeper cells, attract new elements, and attack Baghdad's attack gatherings.

The statement added that they were referred to the competent legal authorities to take the necessary measures against them.