Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-22T13:59:25+0000
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Shafaq News / The National Security Agency in Diyala Governorate announced the arrest of ISIS' general administrator of Baghdad axis and three of his assistants.

In a statement today, the agency said that its detachments in Diyala governorate, in coordination with the Saladin Security Directorate, managed to arrest the four terrorists.

The perpetrators confessed that they were assigned to reactivate the sleeper cells, attract new elements, and attack Baghdad's attack gatherings.

The statement added that they were referred to the competent legal authorities to take the necessary measures against them.

related

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55
Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

3 ISIS dens destroyed in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-17 14:52:00
3 ISIS dens destroyed in Diyala

Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

Date: 2020-12-11 16:49:00
Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Date: 2020-12-18 16:02:58
An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-11-08 17:57:23
The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-27 06:52:06
A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala