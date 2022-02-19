Iraqi security forces arrest a suspect with connections to the attack on al-Halboosi's headquarters 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended a person with suspected links with the attack on the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, in al-Anbar, Western Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the arrestee is wanted for taking part in the attack that took place in al-Heet district yesterday, Friday.

"Inquiries with the suspect are underway," the source said.

Yesterday, a group fo unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at the headquarters of the leader of Takaddom movement, Mohammad al-Halboosi, in al-Heet.

The headquarters of Takaddom movement and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Kirkuk, Baghdad, and al-Anbar have been targets for frequent attacks over the past few weeks.

The attack came a few hours after a statement by the incumbent parliament speaker, an ally of the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, accusing "unrestrained wills" of attempting to undermine the prestige of the state and "threatening the people".

"We did not fear the arms of who came before and will not tolerate the threats of those who followed. We did not, and will not, change our approach that is committed to building the state away from violence," he tweeted.

Al-Sadr lashed at the threats made against his "allies and partners" in the "national majority government", hinting at "cross-boundary" intentions to exert hegemony over Iraq.

In a strongly-worded tweet he shared earlier today, Friday, the firebrand cleric quoted a verse from popular poetry, "It is not me who is threatened by death..nothing scares those who follow Mohammad," in reference to his late father, Mohammad Sadiq al-Sadr.

"once again, the voices of predators, that recognize threatening as their only dialect, rise again. Once again, they are threatening the allies and partners in a national majority government that is neither eastern nor western."

"Enough threats," he said, "we will not hand the country back to corrupts and sell the country to [parties] across the borders. The majority of people are with the national majority government. We will stand idly and will not allow terrorism and corruption control us."