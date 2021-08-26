Report

Iraqi security forces arrest ISIS' administrative official in the South province

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-26T11:13:27+0000
Iraqi security forces arrest ISIS' administrative official in the South province

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended a senior administrative official of ISIS in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region.

Spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehya Rasool, said that the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) arrested an ISIS terrorist known as "Abu Mansour".

The aforementioned terrorist served as the "General Administrative Official of the South Province" in the terrorist organization and used multiple fake identities to remain under the radar.

