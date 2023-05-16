Iraqi security forces Arrest attackers in Al-Buaytha clash

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Tuesday the arrest of individuals described as "aggressors" in the clashes that took place in the Al-Buaytha area, south of Baghdad, yesterday. The clashes reportedly involved security forces and personnel from the Baghdad Municipality tasked with removing encroachments on public property in the area.

According to the Security Media Cell's statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the incident resulted in "minor injuries to two individuals." The security forces immediately took legal measures and apprehended the perpetrators, referring them for investigation and the removal of encroachments in the Al-Buaytha area, which were deemed unauthorized.

The Security Media Cell urged citizens to refrain from constructing buildings on public lands and advised against purchasing such properties, as state authorities will not tolerate such violations. It emphasized the importance of relying on news and reports issued by relevant authorities, avoiding misinterpretation, spreading rumors, and allowing opportunists to disturb the country's security and social stability for dubious purposes.

Yesterday, armed clashes erupted between the Federal Police and the Hezbollah Brigades (a Shiite armed faction affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces) in the Al-Buaytha area of Dora, south of Baghdad, according to a security source who spoke to Shafaq News.

According to the information received, the clashes occurred due to the Hezbollah Brigades' refusal to allow the excavation of agricultural lands, claiming ownership of the land.