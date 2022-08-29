Iraqi security authorities declare a curfew in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Security authorities on Monday declared a total curfew in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, as tension simmers after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced political retirement.

Al-Sadr announced he is walking out of politics in a statement he shared on Twitter earlier today. The influential leader seized the opportunity to take an aim toward a senior Najaf clergyman, Ayatollah al-Haeri, and fellow Shiite politicians who opposed his calls for reform.

In the aftermath, followers of al-Sadr rallied outside the presidential palace and stormed the government headquarters, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to suspend cabinet meetings until further notice.

According to an official statement, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) declared a total curfew in the Iraqi capital starting from 03:30 on the afternoon of Monday.

The curfew, according to the statement, applies to both pedestrians and passengers.