Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security authorities declare a curfew in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T13:39:42+0000
Iraqi security authorities declare a curfew in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Security authorities on Monday declared a total curfew in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, as tension simmers after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced political retirement.

Al-Sadr announced he is walking out of politics in a statement he shared on Twitter earlier today. The influential leader seized the opportunity to take an aim toward a senior Najaf clergyman, Ayatollah al-Haeri, and fellow Shiite politicians who opposed his calls for reform.

In the aftermath, followers of al-Sadr rallied outside the presidential palace and stormed the government headquarters, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to suspend cabinet meetings until further notice.

According to an official statement, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) declared a total curfew in the Iraqi capital starting from 03:30 on the afternoon of Monday.

The curfew, according to the statement, applies to both pedestrians and passengers.

related

Security forces close al-Aimmah Bridge

Date: 2021-03-08 20:58:26
Security forces close al-Aimmah Bridge

Corona death recorded in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-26 12:02:14
Corona death recorded in Baghdad

A new Crime in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-16 18:41:29
A new Crime in Baghdad

A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Date: 2021-04-24 21:13:52
A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible

Date: 2020-01-27 11:28:18
Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible

Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source

Date: 2021-02-12 17:43:19
Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source

Two explosions rocked al-Karrada, downtown Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-16 19:23:31
Two explosions rocked al-Karrada, downtown Baghdad

New attack hit Baghdad’ stores

Date: 2021-02-02 05:41:30
New attack hit Baghdad’ stores