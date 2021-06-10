Report

Iraqi security authorities arrest two terrorists in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-10T10:36:16+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces apprehended earlier today, Thursday, two ISIS members who took part in terrorist plots targeting Karbala pilgrims in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the "Agency for Intelligence and Federal investigations" arrested two terrorists wanted to the Judiciary pursuant to the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

According to SMC, the two terrorists served ij in the so-called "The South Province" and took part in booby-trapping operations in the Latifiyah orchards against pilgrims heading to Karbala during Achora rituals.

"The arrestees descend from ISIS families, whose some of their members were either killed or arrested by the security forces," SMC said.

