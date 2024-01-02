Iraqi "resistance" strikes US military base in Syria for the second time within hours

Shafaq News/ "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced a second attack on a military base housing American forces in Syria.

The group claimed responsibility for targeting the occupied Rmeilan base using drones, marking the second assault within hours.

Earlier today, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" had claimed responsibility for massive attacks on three military bases housing American forces in Syria.

In statements, the group cited its commitment to "resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region," linking the attacks to its response to what it referred to as the "Zionist entity's massacres" against the people in Gaza.

The first wave of attacks targeted the occupied Al-Shaddadi base in Syria. Subsequently, the group reported using drones to strike the Al-Rumaylan base and the Al-Malikiyah base in northeast Syria.

Currently, there are 900 US troops in Syria and 2500 in Iraq.