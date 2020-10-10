Iraqi resistance halted combat operations against U.S. forces

Shafaq news/ the so-called "Iraqi Resistance" announced the suspension of its military operations against U.S. and foreign forces in Iraq to give them enough time to withdraw from the country.

In its statement, the "Iraqi Resistance" said, "We grant foreign forces conditional approval - in respect of the efforts of some national and political figures – to halt our combat operations so they set a limited timetable for implementing the people and parliament decision to withdraw from the country." “If the Americans continue procrastinating about the time it will take to withdraw, then we will have to fight them with all power" it added.

"The American occupier amounted to psychological warfare by threating the political and economic situation in Iraq if they close their embassy." The statement emphasized.

"The occupier (USA) is now unable to protect its soldiers, even in their heavily fortified bases, so their alliances intervene to prevent the resistance operations."

The “Resistance” is believed to include Pro-Iran armed Shiite factions, including Kata’ib Hezbollah, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

It’s noteworthy that US-Coalition forces and interests, especially those of the USA have been targeting frequently to almost daily.

Reports showed that Washington may close its embassy in Baghdad and impose sanctions on Iraq due to these attacks.



