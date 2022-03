Shafaq News/ A Kurdish refugee died in a Greek prison on Tuesday, the Summit (Lutke) Foundation for Refugees and Displaced Affairs said.

The foundation representative in Greece, Sheikh Hussein Hama Salih, said that Ala Karam Amin, 41 years old from Kirkuk, had been detained for some time at Korydallos Prison in Athens.

He said Amin felt unwell on Monday and was admitted to a hospital for investigation and treatment.

The Iraqi embassy in Greece has been informed about his death, Amin said.