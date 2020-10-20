Iraqi protestors receive death threats via text messages

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-20T12:50:29+0000

Shafaq News / several Iraqi citizens who usually participate in demonstrations revealed that they had received text messages containing death threats.

Activists called for a large demonstration to be held on the first anniversary of the start of the October 25 demonstrations, which left about 700 demonstrators dead, thousands of injured, and led to the dismissal of Adel Abdul Mahdi's government.

The protestor, Zaid Al-Sayyid Abbas, told Shafaq News agency, “Four days ago, several social media pages published some protestors' names from Baghdad, Basra and Dhi Qar, saying that they will be kidnapped or murdered".

"After this threat, I received a text message on my mobile phone from an unknown number stating, "Zaid Abbas and Muhammad Al-Yasiri, any move you make in Basra will make your end nearer", Al-Yasiri said, confirming that Basra police command have been informed of the incident and all legal measures have been taken.

