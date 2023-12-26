Iraqi prominent Shiite leaders: American forces must leave the country

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, and the Secretary-General of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, have jointly expressed concern over the presence of American forces in Iraq, stating that it has surpassed its advisory role and now poses a threat to regional countries.

During a meeting to discuss political and security developments, both Iraqi leaders criticized what they perceived as "ongoing American attacks on Iraq's sovereignty, targeting official government sites."

In a statement from the Asaib Movement's media office, al-Maliki and al-Khazali emphasized the urgent need for American forces to leave the country, asserting that their presence has extended beyond advisory functions and has become a potential menace to regional nations.

The statement came after today's attack on a camp for al-Nujaba Movement, one of the Shiite factions.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a drone attack targeted a camp for Al-Nujaba in the Al-Fath Al-Mubin area of the Taj Al-Din district, north of Wasit governorate.

Three explosions were heard, followed by heavy gunfire. The source said.

The Iraqi "Resistance" factions were targeted today also by the United States.

The Pentagon announced strikes against three facilities of the Hezbollah Brigades (Kataeb Hezbollah) in Iraq as a response to the attack on Harir Base at Erbil International Airport.

The Iraqi government condemned the American airstrike, which resulted in casualties and injuries, considering it a violation of Iraq's sovereignty.