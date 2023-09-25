Iraqi prime minister oversees second Simulation of provincial council election

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday attended the second simulation of the Provincial Council Elections, a press release by his bureau said.

The comprehensive assessment, organized by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), was aslo attended by Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement, and representatives of various political entities.

Al-Sudani, according to the press release, assured that the provincial council election is held under direct government scrutiny, being a constitutional entitlement and a key part of his government's program.

"The simulation involved 920 electoral centers throughout Iraq, including the Kurdistan region, a wholly electronic process, with no human intervention, verifying the reliability of devices according to the law," al-Sudani was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister said that the presence of representatives of Iraqi political entities reflects the integrity of the electoral process.

"The procedures also include dedicated teams and committees overseeing state institutions and officials, ensuring the non-exploitation of state resources to support their candidates, maintaining equal opportunity and equality principles."