Iraqi prime minister emphasizes security cooperation with Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani met with Ahmad-Reza Radan, the Iranian Chief Commander of Law Enforcement, in Baghdad on Monday.
The discussions centered around various aspects of cooperation between Iraq and Iran, particularly in maintaining internal security, combating organized crime, coordinating border control, and fighting against drug trafficking—issues identified as common challenges for both nations.
Prime Minister al-Sudani underscored the significance of collaboration between the police services of Iraq and Iran to uphold the law, extend security and stability, and enhance partnership, trade exchange, and integration in various economic sectors.
Iran and Iraq share a long and complex relationship, marked by both cooperation and conflict.
Recent years have seen an increase in security cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism and the Islamic State.
Key aspects of Iran-Iraq security cooperation include border security, joint patrols, and the exchange of intelligence information.
Both countries also share a common enemy, ISIS, leading to joint counterterrorism efforts, intelligence sharing, and military assistance.