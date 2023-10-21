Iraqi prime minister calls for establishing a Palestinian fund

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called for establishing a fund dedicated to addressing the plight of the Palestinian people as he met with Arab and European leaders on the sidelines of the Cairo Peace Conference earlier today, Saturday.

A press release issued by his bureau said that Prime Minister al-Sudani and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and the dire circumstances experienced by the Palestinian people as they grapple with heavy bombardment, massive casualties, and shortage of medical supplies.

During the meeting, Prime Minister al-Sudani underscored the importance of concerted efforts to halt the Israeli aggression in alignment with the Iraqi initiative, alleviate its adverse consequences, and establish a dedicated fund to provide essential assistance to the Palestinian people while safeguarding their fundamental rights.

While in Cairo, Prime Minister al-Sudani also held talks with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

The meeting touched on the grave developments in Gaza and the pressing need to take necessary actions to mitigate the continuance of hostilities and prevent further loss of lives.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering rejection of Israeli aggression, which continues to target civilians and violate international humanitarian law. He highlighted Iraq's initiative aimed at achieving a swift cessation of hostilities and the creation of secure corridors.

Al-Sudani and Michel discussed ways to develop the ties between Iraq and the European Union, underpinned by their strategic partnership agreement.

Michel expressed his support for Iraq's role in bridging differences and advocating a dialogue-based approach in the region. He also voiced strong opposition to the displacement of Palestinians due to its potential far-reaching and hazardous consequences, emphasizing that such actions would impede prospects for a lasting resolution.