Iraqi prime minister calls for dialogue to ensure stability in Kurdistan, Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, during a memorial event for late President Jalal Talabani, issued a call for dialogue aimed at sustaining stability in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

"All the challenges that may arise amidst the current circumstances and the prevalent challenges facing the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, just as they do elsewhere in our country, can be resolved through a spirit of magnanimity and prioritizing the interests of our people," the prime minister said.

"The dialogue we consistently advocate for is the path to achieving the sustainability of the stability we desire for the region, which undoubtedly reflects on Iraq's overall stability," he added, "we enjoy national decision-making independence and the unity of our people, which enabled us to defeat terrorism and safeguard our land."

The Prime Minister affirmed, "We have the ability, without a doubt, to enforce the will of the constitution, protect Iraqi territory from any harm, and uphold our national commitment that we will not surrender."

He continued, "while we also reject any infringement on the sovereignty of other nations or aggression against them from our territory, we reiterate our willingness to extend our hand to all brothers and friends to establish the best ties."

"In this government, nearing its first year of completion, we believe in foreign relations built on communication with nations of varying perspectives, stemming from our highest national interests."

"This vision aligns with our plans, based on priorities we have outlined, in harmony with the aspirations of our people who deserve tireless efforts day and night to achieve the change they seek in the realms of services, economic reform, and combating corruption," he concluded.