Iraqi press watch backs Iraqi journalists as they boycott parliament

Shafaq News/ The Palm Center for Press Freedom announced on Sunday its support for Iraqi journalists who are threatening to boycott the work of the Iraqi parliament if the body does not amend the "unjustified" measures it recently imposed on journalists and media outlets.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the center said it was joining all journalists in demanding the cancellation or amendment of these measures, which in some cases contain "clear disrespect" for Iraqi journalists who have worked for two decades to cover the proceedings of the parliament and have endured great difficulties and risks in doing so.

The Palm Center also called on the first deputy speaker of the parliament, Muhsin al-Mandlawi, to provide adequate explanations for these measures and the reasons for their imposition at this particular time, especially since they contain legal violations that should not be committed by the head of the legislative authority.

The presidency of the Iraqi parliament issued new directives and regulations governing the entry and work of journalists inside the parliament. Journalists considered them "strict restrictions" against them, especially with regard to clothing and freedom of movement inside the council. While they called for the need to review them and cancel them, they threatened to boycott coverage of the activities of the council until their demands were met.