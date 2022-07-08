Report

Iraqi president wishes the Egyptians and Qataris progress and prosperity

Date: 2022-07-08T18:06:19+0000
Iraqi president wishes the Egyptians and Qataris progress and prosperity

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi President Barham Salih received phone calls from the Egyptian President and Qatar's Emir on Eid Al-Adha.

In a statement, the Presidency said that the three presidents congratulated one another, noting that the Egyptian President, Abdel Fatah Sisi, and Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed their "sincere congratulations" to the Iraqi people hoping for stability, safety and prosperity.

President Salih congratulated the Egyptian and Qatari peoples, wishing for the "continuity of progress and prosperity."

