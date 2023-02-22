Iraqi president receives an invitation to visit Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid on Wednesday highlighted the role of the "historic" ties between Baghdad and Tehran in promoting dialogue and maintaining regional security and stability.

President Rashid's remarks came during a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdullahian in al-Salam Palace in Baghdad earlier today.

Amir-Abdullahian, according to a statement by the Iraqi presidency, conveyed the greetings of the Iranian president to Rashid and handed him an official invitation to visit Tehran.

President Rashid said that achieving regional security requires the cooperation of all the states in the region, highlighting the role of the "historic" ties between Iran and Iraq in promoting dialogue and de-escalation.

The president called for "coordination and deliberation" between the Iranian and Iraqi nations on issues of mutual interest, particularly terrorism and security threats.

Rashid commended Iran's support for the Iraqi nation in its struggle against the former regime's dictator policies, and its endorsement of the Kurds who endured the Halabja and Anfal massacres.

Iran's top diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq's efforts to enhance its security and its willingness to highlight the commonalities between the neighboring countries.