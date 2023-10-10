Iraqi president calls for security agreement with Turkey, similar to Iran deal

Shafaq News/ President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on Tuesday said that Iraq seeks to establish a security agreement with Turkey, similar to the deal with Iran, which led to the disarmament of anti-Tehran Kurdish groups operating from the Kurdistan Region.

The Iraqi Presidency, in a statement, said that President Rashid received Qasim Al-Araji, the National Security Advisor, earlier today.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the region. President Rashid stressed the need to intensify efforts and enhance security in the border regions.

The statement also highlighted President Rashid's appreciation for the signing of the joint security agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing its importance in strengthening security and stability.

President Rashid expressed his hope for the signing of a joint security agreement with Turkey to limit violations that negatively affect the nature of relations between the two countries.

In turn, al-Araji provided President Rashid with an extensive explanation of current and future plans of the National Security Advisor's Office, emphasizing their commitment to supporting domestic stability in Iraq and securing the interests and lives of its citizens.