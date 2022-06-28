Iraqi presidency to al-Sadr: Salih is supportive to the Palestinian cause

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Iraqi Presidency on Tuesday defended his stance toward the Palestinian cause after a heavy reproach by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

"The Iraqi presidency has received the law on criminalizing the normalization with Israel deferred by the parliament to complete its issuance and ratification," the spokesperson said, "the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, ratified the law as it eas deferred by the parliament without any notice. It was published in the Iraqi Gazette on June 20, 2022 to enter into force."

"We reiterate President Barham Salih's supportive position of the Palestinian people and their struggle for their legitimate rights and liberating their land," he added, "he have voiced this position on multiple occasions on the national and international platforms and in the United Nations meetings."

Earlier today, al-Sadr lashed out at the outgoing president of Iraq, Barham Salih, for not ratifying the bill the parliament passed on criminalizing normalization with Israel.

"It is very very embarrassing that the so-called President of Iraq refuses to ratify the bill on criminalizing the normalization," al-Sadr tweeted, "it is shameful to the people to have a pro-normalization president who is not patriotic and a subordinate for the east and west."

"I renounce myself, before God and the Iraqi people, from this crime and apologize for naming him for the presidency earlier," he added.