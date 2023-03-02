Iraqi presidency spokesperson denies media reports linking Nouri al-Maliki to the Iraqi presidency

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Iraqi presidency on Thursday denied media reports claiming that the leader of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, has been assigned to the duties of the vice president of the country.

"We did not receive any official correspondence about appointing the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, as a vice president of the republic," said Aliya al-Jubouri in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "in fact, we have never heard of something similar inside the office until the moment."