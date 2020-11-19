Iraqi presidency source clarifies about the new finance law

Shafaq News/ Iraqi presidency sources denied the news circulated on Media outlets saying President Barham Salih had refused to sign the finance of the government's budget deficit law, which was approved by the Iraqi parliament.

A source in the presidential office told Shafaq News agency "The Iraqi President Barham Salih, did not refuse to approve the law or any other laws,” confirming that what was published is not true.

Earlier today, Thursday, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Hassan Al-Kaabi said that the President does not have the power neither to veto laws, nor to object to them, nor refer them again to the House of Representatives.